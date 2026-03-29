Yemen's Houthi Rebels Enter West Asia Conflict, Strike Israeli Military Sites

On 29 March 2026, Houthi rebels based in Yemen, reportedly, entered the ongoing West Asia conflict by launching missiles at Israel.
This marked the first direct attack from Yemen on Israeli territory since the escalation began in late February.
The incident has heightened concerns about the expansion of the conflict and its impact on global shipping routes, particularly through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
According to Hindustan Times, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile attack, with their spokesperson stating that the operation targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.
The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen and reported that air defence systems were activated in response.
As highlighted by The News Minute, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, announced the attack on the group’s Al-Masirah television channel. He indicated that further operations would continue until hostilities against Iran and its allies ceased.
This development follows earlier statements suggesting the Houthis were prepared to intervene if the conflict escalated further.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the Houthis’ entry into the conflict raises the risk of a broader regional confrontation.
The group’s confirmation of the attack marks a significant escalation, as it is the first time they have directly targeted Israel during the current hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel.
“We affirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention in any of the following cases,” Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree stated, outlining scenarios that could prompt further action.
Coverage revealed that the Houthis’ involvement could further threaten global shipping, especially if they resume attacks on vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This waterway is a critical passage for approximately 12 percent of global trade, and previous Houthi actions have disrupted maritime traffic in the region.
The situation escalated as the conflict continued to affect multiple countries. Drone and missile activity was reported across northern Iraq, and strikes targeted both military and civilian infrastructure in the region. The ongoing hostilities have strained efforts to contain the fallout and maintain security in key shipping lanes.
In addition, further analysis indicated that the Houthis’ previous attacks on merchant vessels had already caused significant disruptions in the Red Sea, with over 100 ships targeted between November 2023 and January 2025. The renewed threat to shipping comes as Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global oil and fertiliser supplies.
Regional powers are seeking diplomatic solutions, as reporting indicated that the United States has paused strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure to allow for negotiations. However, Iran has expressed scepticism about diplomatic efforts, and the situation remains volatile with ongoing military actions and threats to critical maritime routes.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.