The Video Doesn’t Show UP CM Yogi Adityanath Arriving To Watch ‘Dhurandhar’ Film

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A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows him attending a special show of the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named 'Courageous' shared the clip with a caption that said, "Yogi Adityanath watched the special show of Dhurandhar The Revenge !! Another burnol moment for Liberals, They got another reason to Cry Harder (sic)."
What's the truth?: The visuals date back to January 2023, when CM Adityanath had visited the Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
How did we find that out?: Isolating each frame, we ran a reverse image search on them and came across similar visuals in a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
It was posted on 7 January 2023 with a title that loosely translated to, "Great meeting with Yogi Adityanath ji@myogiadityanath."
Along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Kishan, the same people could be seen in the background as seen in the viral clip.
News report: A report published by The Statesman said that the UP CM had met the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
The then Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan were also present during the meeting.
Other sources: The official X handle of Governor of Maharashtra, too, had shared visuals from the meeting on 4 January 2023.
A closer look at the images showed the same people attending the meeting dressed in a similar attire as spotted in the viral video.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video is old and is being incorrectly shared as UP CM arriving to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge film.
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