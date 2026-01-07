AI Clip Shared as Venezuelans Gathered on Streets in Solidarity With Prez Maduro

advertisement
A video showing a huge crowd gathered on the streets, where some people could be seen crying, is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Venezuela following its President Nicolás Maduro's ousting.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) subscriber shared the clip with a caption that said, "Venezuelans taking to the streets in solidarity with their president who was kidnapped by Trump (sic)."
A different claim: Using the same clip, an X user claimed that the visuals showed people in Venezuela celebrating after President Maduro was captured in an operation carried out by the United States.
Is the clip real?: No, the video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals.
Discrepancies in the viral video: We noticed that one of the flags in the video carried seven stars at the beginning. The same flag was seen carrying eight stars towards the middle of the clip.
The fingers of the woman (seen crying in the front) appeared to be merging with her face.
These findings pointed us towards the possibility that the viral video was generated using AI.
The flag carried seven stars at the start of the viral video.
The fingers of the woman appeared to be merging with her face.
Finding the TikTok handle: As the viral video carried a watermark of a TikTok handle that said '@ia_comediante', we searched for it and found the account.
The same video was posted three days ago and the user had labelled it as "AI-generated".
On going through the account, we found that the user regularly shares such AI-generated content.
What did AI detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the viral video through two tools named 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed around 99.9 percent probability of the video being generated using AI.
Two detectors of the second tool showed conclusively results of the clip being an AI-generated one.
This tool showed around 99.9 percent probability of the video being generated using AI.
Two detectors of this tool showed conclusively results of the clip being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: It is evident that an AI-generated video of a huge crowd coming out on streets in the support of the Venezuelan President is going viral.
