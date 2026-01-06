Old Video of Venezuelan Prez Maduro’s Poster Being Brought Down Viral as Recent

A video of multiple people tearing down a poster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being circulated on the internet as a recent incident from the country.
The claim comes after President Maduro was captured in an operation carried out by the United States.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption that said, "VICTORY: Posters of President Nicolás Maduro are being torn down across Venezuela. America leftists are calling on Trump to return the dictator to power."
What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to at least July 2024 and does not show recent visuals. This makes the viral post misleading.
How did we find that out?: On performing a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video using the help of Google Lens, we came across the same visuals uploaded on an X handle named 'Nioh Berg'.
It was uploaded on .
The video's caption said, "Posters of the tyrant Maduro are ripped down in Venezuela right now. We may be witnessing the beginning of an anti-communist revolution."
What happened in Venezuela in July 2024?: As per a report published in BBC, protests had erupted in the country's capital the day after President Maduro had claimed victory.
The opposition had disputed his declaration as fraudulent.
The security forces were deployed to prevent the protesters from reaching the president's palace.
The report further said that posters of the president were brought down in multiple areas.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the exact timeline of the video, it is clear that the clip predated the recent developments in Venezuela.
