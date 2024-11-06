This Video Doesn’t Show Crowd Gathered for Donald Trump’s Rally in Virginia

advertisement
A video of a massive crowd is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows people gathered for former United States President Donald Trump's rally in Virginia's Salem.
What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Trump rally in Salem, Virginia! No celebrities no concert but MASSIVE. Media, does this look like the race is tied ?."
Is this claim true?: No, the video dates back to October and predates Trump's rally which took place in Virginia on 2 November.
It actually shows a concert by singer Chappell Roan at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens search, we performed a reverse image search and found a longer version of the viral clip posted on an unverified Instagram handle named 'themarcsm'.
The video was uploaded on 26 October with a caption that mentioned, "TONIGHT: Secure your spot for our Chappell Roan Costume Party with Club 90..."
On performing another round of reverse image search on the Instagram clip, we found the same visuals posted on X by a handle called 'ACL Festival'.
It was posted on 14 October with a caption saying, "Chappell City Limits @ChappellRoan."
The X handle carried several visuals from the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared keyframes from the viral video to the one uploaded on X and found that both of them are from the same incident.
(Swipe right to view all claims.)
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and does not show Trump's rally in Virginia.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)