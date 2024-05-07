Fake Letter About 'Financial Support' to Muslim Voters in Karnataka Goes Viral

On the day of the polling of the Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections, a letter addressed by an organisation named "Association of Sunni Muslims" is being shared on social media platforms.

What are the contents of the letter?: "The Association of Sunni Muslims (Dubai) announces full financial support, including ticket booking and reimbursement for already booked tickets, for Muslims participating in the Indian elections on May 7 in Karnataka and other states. The objective is to defeat fascist forces and restore the Indian National Congress, which is a true friend of Muslims, to power in these elections." (sic.)

The letter comes on a day people in Karnataka are will be voting.