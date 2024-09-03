No, This Video Doesn’t Show Crocodiles Recently Swimming in Gujarat

advertisement
A video of around five crocodiles swimming in water is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows recent visuals from Gujarat's Vadodara.
Who shared the claim?: Along with social media users, media organisations like NDTV, Zee Business, and Navbharat Times published the video with a similar claim.
Popular Instagram handle called 'Viralbhayani' shared the same video, identifying the location as Vishwamitri river. This claim has garnered a significant traction with over 10 million views on the platform. However, the video has now been taken down.
How did we find that out?: When we conducted a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals shared on a Facebook handle named 'Donny Imberlong'.
These visuals were published on 7 August with a caption saying, "Kids fighting over their food. Usually the biggest croc has his share first."
The post carried several hashtags, such as #thekimberleyaustralia #wyndham. This indicated the possibility of the video being captured in the Kimberley region of Australia.
Team WebQoof further found these visuals shared on an Instagram handle which went by the name 'croc.qld'.
The account had collaborated with the Instagram handle of Donny Imberlong.
The video was posted on 22 August and its caption mentioned, "Crocodile Choreography in the Kimberley. Slowing down this incredible moment captured by Donny Imberlong, we witness the raw power and instinct of saltwater crocodiles during a feeding event..."
Imberlong published stories clarifying the location: We found a repost on Imberlong's story, which refuted the viral claim of the video being from India or Gujarat.
Infact, the user had commented on Viralbhayani's now-deleted post clarifying the video was indeed taken in Australia.
We have reached out to Imberlong for their inputs and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Recent instances of crocodiles swimming in Gujarat: As per Press Trust of India (PTI), a crocodile was recently spotted at the roof of a house during heavy flooding in the areas of Vadodara, Gujarat.
Conclusion: The video is not from Gujarat or India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)