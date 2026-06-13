Pune TCS Employee Dies By Suicide, Note Alleges Harassment By 2 Women Colleagues

According to The Indian Express, the FIR alleges that Bramhe faced harassment from two TCS staffers, Archana and Shashwati, as well as Vinod Palicha, who is not employed by TCS. The police have booked all three under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide. Senior police inspector Sandip Ghorpade confirmed that a probe is underway and that TCS authorities have been notified to investigate the two accused employees.