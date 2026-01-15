Fact-Check: Is This a Recent Video of Snowfall in Gurugram? No!

advertisement
A video of people standing along the side of a road is being shared to claim that it shows recent visuals of snowfall near Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana.
The claim comes shortly after parts of the city recorded a low temperature of 0.6 degrees celsius, after which the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave warning for Gurugram and Delhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on some parts of the video, which led us to an X (formerly Twitter) post dated 19 March 2023, which carried an image resembling the viral video.
It mentioned that Gurugram had experienced hailstorm.
A further search using relevant keywords, along with filtering for results from 2023 led us to the same video shared on YouTube.
The video was published on 21 March 2023, and the person recording it mentioned that it showed visuals near the toll booth.
We also found news reports dated 19 March 2023 by The Times of India and The Indian Express, which reported that Delhi and adjoining areas had experienced heavy rains and hailstorm, leading to a drop in temperature.
Did it snow in Gurugram?: No. While temperatures in the city dropped to 0.6 degrees Celsius amid a cold wave warning by the IMD, Gurugram did not experience snow or hail as on 15 January 2025.
Conclusion: An old video of a hailstorm in Gurugram is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of snowfall in the city.
