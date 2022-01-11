Congress Punjab Poll Campaign Uses Photos of BJP Govt's 'Pink Bus' Scheme

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, several Congress party accounts shared a photograph of a group of women taking selfies in front of pink buses, to claim that the party had pledged to bring in a fleet of buses dedicated to women so as to make transport safer for them.

However, we found that the photograph shared by these verified accounts is actually from an Assam government scheme.

The state introduced the ‘Brahman Sarathi’ scheme in 2021 under former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, for women and elderly people in Guwahati, which allows the groups to travel for free in the city in 25 pink-coloured buses.