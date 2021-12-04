BJP, Congress Leaders Share Photo of US Navy Ship to Wish on Indian Navy Day

Several politicians, including senior Congress leaders Sunil Deshmukh, PC Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukesh Patel and others shared a photo of a naval ship on Navy Day.

The country celebrates Navy Day on 4 December to commemorate 'Operation Trident', the ground-breaking offensive attack by the Indian Navy in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

However, we found the ship that is seen in the photo is not an Indian Navy ship as claimed but a Freedom-class littoral combat ship for the United States Navy, designed by aerospace company Lockheed Martin.