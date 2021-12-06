Brutal Attack by Spurned 'Lover' in West Bengal Given a Communal Spin

A video showing an injured young girl talking on the phone in Bengali is being shared by giving it a false communal colour.

The claim along with which the video is going viral states that a Hindu girl was attacked by a Muslim youth.

However, we found that both the accused and the attacker belonged to the same community. We reached out to a local journalist, who covered the incident and found that the incident was not communal in nature and that the boy attacked the girl because she rejected his advances.