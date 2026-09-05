Clips From an Indonesian TV Show Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the aftermath of the flash floods in Nepal.
The video shows a waterlogged area with people lying unconscious on the ground. The visuals show a woman and a young boy trying to escape.
The caption reads, "Nepal is facing a devastating flood disaster. Terrifying scenes from the Rasuwa region near the Nepal–Tibet border as powerful flash floods and landslides caused massive destruction."
How did we find out?: While watching the visuals, we observed that the visuals seemed scripted and not actual footage of a natural disaster.
For instance, nearing the end of the video, an entire team with cameras and a boom microphone is seen to be recording the woman and the boy while they are walking through the water.
Furthermore, we see a visual of a man lying on the ground who seems unconscious, then wakes up and smiles.
We ran a translation check on the words written on the video.
The words are in Indonesian, and they say, "After the earthquake and tsunami, all that was left was rubble and hope."
Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to Instagram on with visuals similar to the viral video.
The video's caption implies that the visuals show a fictional series named 'Lautan Cinta', which was being aired on a television channel, 'SCTV'.
We searched for 'Lautan Cinta' and discovered that it is an Indonesian television series that premiered in .
The premise of the series is about the 2004 Aceh tsunami, which was caused by an earthquake that struck off the western coast of Aceh in Indonesia.
Conclusion: The video does not show visuals of the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal and is from an Indonesian Television series.
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