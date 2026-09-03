Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show People Protesting Over NEET-PG Paper Leaks in Jaipur? No!

Does This Video Show People Protesting Over NEET-PG Paper Leaks in Jaipur? No!

We found out that the exam was cancelled due to a technical failure at the exam centres.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show students protesting over allegations of a paper leak at iON Zone, NEET-PG Centre in Sitapura, Jaipur.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show students protesting over allegations of a paper leak at iON Zone, NEET-PG Centre in Sitapura, Jaipur.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show students protesting over allegations of a paper leak at ION Zone, NEET-PG Centre in Sitapura, Jaipur.

  • According to the viral post, students are protesting and demanding answers following the paper leak and exam cancellation.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

The video shows chaos that unfolded following a power failure at iON Digital Zone Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Toddler Siblings Together Amid Nepal Floods

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search for 'NEET-PG paper leak' and could not find any credible sources reporting on it.

  • Following this, we conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found an X post that shared visuals showing a location similar to the one in the viral video.

  • According to the caption under the post, the NEET-PG exam had to be cancelled at an exam centre in Jaipur due to a power outage.

The video shows the same location. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • A keyword search led us to numerous news reports on technical failure at exam centres in Jaipur.

  • Mathrubhumi published a report, stating that the NEET PG 2026 examination was rescheduled to 5 September 2026, following a power outage that disrupted the exam on 30 August 2026.

Here's a preview of the report. 

(Source: Mathrubhumi/ Screenshot)

  • The Hindu also reported on the incident, stating that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 30 August 2026 formed a committee to investigate the power failure that caused inconvenience at the NEET-PG 2026 examination at iON Digital Zone at Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Here's a preview of the report. 

(Source: The Hindu/Screenshot)

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the social media posts claiming that NEET-PG exam papers were leaked in Jaipur are misleading.

  • They also stated that there were technical disruptions at the iON Digital Zone Sitapura, Rajasthan.

  • National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) posted a notice, stating that the examination could not be completed at the iON Digital Zone at Sitapura Centre due to power failure.

  • They also informed that the re-examination would be conducted on 5 September 2026.

Conclusion: The video shows chaos that unfolded following a power failure at iON Digital Zone Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Also ReadAI-Generated Clips Falsely Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

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