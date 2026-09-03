Fact-Check: Video of Hawker Adding Sewage Water to Biryani Is AI-Generated

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A video which purportedly shows a roadside food vendor adding sewage water to a rice dish is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that the video is from India.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the video carried a watermark for Google's AI model Gemini.
Given the watermark, we asked Gemini for a SynthID check, which detects whether a piece of media was made or altered using Google's AI tools.
We had also run the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which also gave the video a 99.9 percent likelihood of having AI-generated or deepfake content.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a street vendor adding sewage water to food.
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