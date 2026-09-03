Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video of Hawker Adding Sewage Water to Biryani Is AI-Generated

Fact-Check: Video of Hawker Adding Sewage Water to Biryani Is AI-Generated

The video was made using Google's AI tool and is not a real video from India.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video has gone viral on social media, where users are sharing it as a real video of an Indian street vendor adding sewage water to food.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video has gone viral on social media, where users are sharing it as a real video of an Indian street vendor adding sewage water to food.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video which purportedly shows a roadside food vendor adding sewage water to a rice dish is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that the video is from India.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is an AI-generated one.

Also ReadScripted Video Falsely Shared To Show a Fight Between a Woman and Delivery Guy

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the video carried a watermark for Google's AI model Gemini.

The video carried a Gemini watermark.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Given the watermark, we asked Gemini for a SynthID check, which detects whether a piece of media was made or altered using Google's AI tools.

Gemini confirmed that "both the visuals and the audio in this video were edited or generated using Google AI," adding that its SynthID watermark was present throughout the video.

We had also run the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which also gave the video a 99.9 percent likelihood of having AI-generated or deepfake content.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a street vendor adding sewage water to food.

Also ReadVideo of People Being Washed Away in an Open Park Is Not From Nepal, It’s AI

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