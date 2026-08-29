Clipped Video of PM Modi Shared To Show Him Speaking Against the 'Upper Castes'

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A video of PM Narendra Modi is being shared on social media, claiming to show him speaking out against the 'upper castes' and 'instigating' Dalits.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "It is Narendra Modi, the national leader of the party to which Chandrashekhar Ravan belongs, who instigates so-called Dalits and digs pits for the Savarnas; the Prime Minister of the country is the biggest proponent of 'Bhimvad' in the nation; now, you yourselves can see the extent of the hostility this man harbors against the Savarna community." (translated from Hindi to English)
Here's what PM Modi says in the video,
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video was cropped to mislead the viewers.
In the original video, PM Modi is talking about how Dr BR Ambedkar never had even a hint of revenge or anger.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found reports with visuals of PM Modi wearing similar clothes and with a similar framing.
According to them, the video was from the fourth B R Ambedkar National Memorial Foundation in Vigyan Bhawan.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found the original video uploaded by the official Times Now YouTube account.
The video, uploaded on , was titled "PM Narendra Modi On Reservation Policy and Dalits | Full Speech"
At around the timestamp, the statements from the viral claim can be heard.
However, the full video gives context to the statement.
At around , PM Modi says, "Basically what I'm saying is, we must give strength to unity in society, and we must learn from Babasaheb on this. Can you even fathom a person who had to suffer so much, whose childhood was filled with injustice, neglect and oppression, who saw his mother get harassed? Tell me, if given the chance, would this man not settle everything? You didn't let me fill water, you didn't let me go to the temple, you didn't give admission to my kids in school."
This is followed by,
This shows that Modi was speaking about how Dr BR Ambedkar never had a hint of revenge and how the Savarnas and Dalits are equal to him.
It debunks the claim that Modi was speaking out against the 'upper castes' and 'instigating' Dalits.
Conclusion: The video is edited, and the original version shows PM Modi talking about Dr BR Ambedkar.
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