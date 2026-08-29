Clipped Video of PM Modi Shared To Show Him Speaking Against the 'Upper Castes'

This reaction is innate for man. But Babasaheb was on a level above us. Even after getting power, even with a pen in his hand, and you all can see from his parliamentary debates, his words never had even a hint of revenge or anger. His attitude was, and I'll explain in my way, that sometimes while eating, we bite and cut our tongue with our teeth. But that doesn't mean we break off our teeth. Why? Because we know both teeth and tongue are our own. And just like that, for Babasaheb, everyone from Savarna to Dalits was his own and equal to him.

(translated from Hindi to English)