Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Shared To Show a Race From the World Humanoid Robot Games

AI-Generated Video Shared To Show a Race From the World Humanoid Robot Games

While AI detection tools failed to identify AI use, the creator confirmed the video was AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a race from the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a race from the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a race from the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

  • The World Humanoid Robot Games, a competition featuring humanoid robots, was held in Beijing from 22 to 26 August.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We found out that the user who uploaded the viral video mentioned in the comment section that the video is AI-generated.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • The video detectors used to test the AI likelihood of videos failed, most-likely due to the lack of human faces.

  • Following this, we divided the video into screenshots and ran them through an AI detection tool, Sightengine, which indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.

AI detection by Sightengine

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

  • The Quint contacted the user who uploaded the viral video and confirmed that it was generated using AI.

Conclusion: The video does not show the World Humanoid Robot Games, as it is AI-generated

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