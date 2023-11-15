Image of Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Wearing Black Goes Viral With False Context

Fact-check: An old image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing black clothes with other Congress members is being given a false narrative.
An image showing several people wearing black coloured clothes, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is going viral on social media.
The claim states that this image dates back to 5 August 2020 and shows the Congress party protesting the building of Ram Janmbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh by wearing black clothes to Parliament.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image which led us to several old reports from 2022.
An article by Telegraph India carried the same image and stated that it shows Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs wearing black clothes and marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
It added that this was a part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items on 5 August 2022.
The report also stated that Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and later were detained by the police.
The same image was also carried by The Wire and The Indian Express on 5 August 2022.
The image dates back to 5 August 2022.
Further, we found the same image on Press Trust of India, an Indian news agency's photo archives, where the details of the image states that it was taken on 5 August 2022.
The image is not from 2020 as claimed.
Conclusion: An old image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing black clothes with other Congress members is being given a false narrative.
