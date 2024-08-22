Edited Video Viral as Arvind Kejriwal Taking Dig at Uddhav Thackeray

"On what point is the prime minister asking for votes? Did Raghav Chadha and three MPs not talk to me, and did Chadha not go abroad? After being the PM of the country for ten years, on what point is he asking for votes? He went to Mumbai and called Sharad Pawar a wandering soul, and that Uddhav Thackeray was his father's fake child. Yesterday I heard his speech, he said that if people vote for the INDIA alliance, they will run away with your tooti (taps). Is this the way a PM speaks?"

Arvind Kejriwal in an interview to India TV