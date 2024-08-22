Edited Video Viral as Arvind Kejriwal Taking Dig at Uddhav Thackeray

advertisement
A video showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal giving an interview where he said, "Uddhav Thackeray is his father's fake child" (translated from Hindi to English) is being shared on social media platforms.
Is this true?: No, the video is clipped.
This video clip is from an interview that Kejriwal gave to India TV on 24 May. In it, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his election speeches.
In the longer version, Kejriwal mentioned that PM Modi had called Thackeray ‘nakli santan.’
What we found: At first, we took a few screenshots of the video and then ran a Google reverse image search on a few of them.
We came across an interview on Hindi news channel India TV from 24 May which was headlined, "Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive Interview: From liquor scam to Maliwal case... the sharpest questions to Kejriwal" (translated from Hindi to English)
We traced the part of the viral video in the interview.
16:33 minutes onwards, Kejriwal was asked whether Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chaddha was still an 'integral' part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
To this, Kejriwal replied in the following manner.
A major row had erupted during the election campaigning in May when PM Modi had called Thackeray 'fake child of his father' at a rally in Telangana.
As per an Indian Express report, Thackeray got back at the PM at a rally in Shrirampur, and said, "The PM has said that I am Balasaheb’s ‘nakli santan'. This is an insult to my parents who are like gods to me. You should fight with me, but if you insult my parents, then I will not tolerate it. Whoever you are, I will not leave you, I will show you your place."
Conclusion: A clipped video is being shared to falsely claim that Kejriwal said that Thackeray was his father's 'fake child.'
