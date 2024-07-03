ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Video From Bengaluru Falsely Linked to Delhi Floods

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
A video showing a flood-like situation is being shared on social media platforms as a recent situation from Delhi.

Context: Delhi was recently engulfed in fatal flash flooding brought on by unexpected rains. Four more drowned in submerged underpasses, making at least 11 persons who perished as a result of the rain and flooding.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false. The viral clip is from Bengaluru, Karnataka from 2022.

How did we find out?: At first, we took multiple screenshots of the video and then a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • The results showed us posts from 2022 by India.com and YouTuber Akash Banerjee.

  • These posts included a video which was the same as the viral video.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • These posts noted that the video was from 2022 and showed Bengaluru, Karnataka and not Delhi, as claimed.

  • We also noticed the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sign on the boards in the viral video.

This video is from 2022 and shows flooding in Bengaluru.

Here is a close-up of the BMRCL sign.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

In September 2022, rains inundated half of Bengaluru, resulting in one fatality and 75 areas submerged. The residents of approximately 2,000 flooded dwellings were forced to flee, while 10,000 additional residences were marooned and 20,000 cars were damaged, reported The Times of India.

Conclusion: An old and unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows severe flooding in Delhi.

Topics:  Delhi   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Read More
