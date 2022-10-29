Video of TV Presenter Laughing Isn't Related to Recent Pak vs Zimbabwe Match

The viral video was shows a Ghanaian sports bulletin from 31 October 2020.
A short clip of a news presenter breaking out in laughter is going viral on social media, where users are linking it to the ICC men's T20 World Cup held between the Zimbabwean and Pakistani cricket teams on 28 October 2022.
However, the video predates the match by almost two years. It shows a bulletin by United Television Ghana, where television personality Akrobeto is seen discussing European football league fixtures.
The presenter is seen attempting to pronounce names of various clubs participating in European football leagues and laughing when unable to pronounce 'Eintracht Frankfurt'.
CLAIM
The video is being linked to the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup in Australia, and is being shared to claim that a Zimbabwean anchor was laughing while presenting the news of the Pakistani cricket team losing against Zimbabwe.
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search. The results led us to Ghanaian news channel United Television Ghana's YouTube channel.
Here, we looked through its videos, and came across a similar one uploaded on 31 October 2020, titled "'Akrobeto ‘Massacres’ Names Of Foreign Clubs As He Gives Fixtures From Bundesliga To Italian Serie A."
The video was uploaded on October 2020.
The presenter – identified as Akrobeto – is seen listing names of European football clubs from England and Germany, while mispronouncing a few of them.
The parts of this bulletin that are seen in the viral claim are the first few seconds of the clip, and from the 50 seconds mark to 1:11 minutes.
Evidently, an old, clipped video of a Ghanaian TV anchor listing names of European football clubs and laughing is being linked to the recent cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, where the former won by one run.
