Clip of Farmers Thrashing BJP MLA Viral as Shia Leader Wasim Rizvi

A video of angry farmers thrashing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arun Narang in Punjab is being shared on social media as that of former UP Shia Shia Waqf Board chairman, Syed Wasim Rizvi, who recently moved the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran.
CLAIM
The aforementioned video is massively viral on Facebook with a claim which reads: “Waseem Rizvi ki halat ko dekho (Look at the condition of Waseem Rizvi).”
WHAT WE FOUND
Wasim Rizvi, the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman recently courted controversy for filing a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran, which he alleges “teach violence”. However, there were no news reports of Rizvi being beaten up by protesters.
This raised out suspicion and we ran a reverse image search on the viral video which directed us to the same video uploaded by the Times of India and India Today on 28 March.
According to these reports, the video shows angry farmers thrashing BJP MLA Arun Narang. As per a report by NDTV, “when Abohar legislator Arun Narang reached Malout along with local leaders to address a press conference, they got surrounded by a group of protesting farmers and black ink was thrown at them.”
Later, Even Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to condemn the attack.
Clearly, an unrelated video of protesting farmers attacking a BJP legislator is being shared as that of former UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, Wasim Rizvi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined