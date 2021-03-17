BJP Slams Rizvi for Plea Seeking Removal of 26 Quran Verses
BJP national spokesperson Hussain said that Rizvi does not have any right to hurt people’s religious sentiments.
Former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi was slammed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday, 16 March, for making a plea to the Supreme Court for removal of some verses of Quran, reported PTI. Hussain said that his party is against those who insult ‘any religious texts’.
The national spokesperson of the BJP, Hussain, said that Rizvi does not have any right to hurt the religious sentiments of the people and should not spoil the atmosphere of the country by indulging in such an act.
"I strongly object and condemn Wasim Rizvi's petition seeking removal of 26 verses from Quran. It is my party's stand that saying absurd things about any religious texts, including Quran, is a highly condemnable act," Hussain told PTI.
Claiming that the 26 verses from Quran promote violence, Rizvi has moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the same.
Hussain further said that the BJP is not in favour of any changes to any verses of Quran or any other religious texts as it hurts the sentiments of the people.
(With inputs from PTI)
