Air Pollution, Poor Civic Infrastructure: What is Driving Indians to Leave?

As Indian cities grapple with infrastructure failures, from deadly water contamination in Madhya Pradesh and a ropeway collapse in Bihar to a fatal construction-site accident in Noida and hazardous air pollution, social media has seen a surge in posts linking these crises to plans to migrate or relocate out of India.

On X and Reddit, users have shared personal accounts of cutting short visits, flying abroad temporarily, or planning potential long-term exits from the country, citing health and safety concerns and the inability to “breathe safely” during the winter months.