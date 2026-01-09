MP SIR: 24% Higher Deletions Among Women; Rural and Tribal Seats Most Affected

Over 42,74,160 voters have been removed from the electoral list as per the draft electoral roll, follwing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Madhya Pradesh.

On 23 December, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon stated that as of 27 October 2025, Madhya Pradesh had 5,74,06,143 voters. As of today, the total number of voters stands at 5,31,31,983.