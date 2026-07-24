Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Video Does Not Show Church Clergy Going To Show Support for CJP Protesters

No, Video Does Not Show Church Clergy Going To Show Support for CJP Protesters

The video is from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and has no connection to the ongoing protests.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old, unrelated video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Christian clergymen arriving at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support protesters.</p></div>
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An old, unrelated video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Christian clergymen arriving at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support protesters.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a large group of people marching at nighttime, with police personnel leading the group, is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows clergymen from churches on their way to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to show support to the protesters.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video dates back to May 2026 and shows an annual walking procession held by a church in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding the CJP Protests and the Delhi Police

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search led us to the same video on Instagram, which was shared on 9 May 2026, before the CJP even came into existence.

The video was shared on 9 May, nearly a month before the CJP's first protest in Delhi.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We also noticed a board reading 'Sambhav Clinic' in one part of the video in the claim.

The board reads 'Sambhav Clinic'.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

A keyword search for the name of the place led us to a Facebook page for a cancer treatment clinic in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, which shared a similar photo showing the board.

The page mentioned that the clinic was in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue from these details, we looked for news reports from May, using the keywords 'Meerut Christian march'.

  • This search led us to a report published by Dainik Bhaskar on 7 May 2026, which carried similar visuals and mentioned that it showed an "annual walking pilgrimage" conducted by St Joseph's Church in Begumpul, Meerut.

The video shows an annual walking procession by the Christian community in Meerut.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

It mentioned that the Christian community walked from St Joseph's Church in Begumpul to the Sardhana Church, starting at midnight on 7 May.

Conclusion: An old video from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh is being shared with the false claim that it shows Christian clergymen arriving at Jantar Mantar to support protesters.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Shared as Crowd Marching Towards Jantar Mantar Protest

(With inputs from Tanvir Mahatab Abir.)

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