Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Crowd Marching Towards Jantar Mantar Protest

advertisement
A video is being widely shared, claiming to show a bike convoy marching towards Jantar Mantar following the alleged detention of Sonam Wangchuk.
The video is captioned, "Following reports of the alleged detention of renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk during his ongoing hunger strike, a large number of emotional supporters and youth have rapidly started arriving at Delhi's Jantar Mantar."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on , sharing the same visuals.
The video's caption reads 'Jai Bhim', and we also recognised the blue flags belong to Bhim Army.
Conclusion: The video is old, unrelated and shows a Bhim Army bike convoy.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)