Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Crowd Marching Towards Jantar Mantar Protest

Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Crowd Marching Towards Jantar Mantar Protest

We found out that the video dates back to April 2026.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a bike convoy marching towards Jantar Mantar following the alleged detention of Sonam Wangchuk.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a bike convoy marching towards Jantar Mantar following the alleged detention of Sonam Wangchuk. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely shared, claiming to show a bike convoy marching towards Jantar Mantar following the alleged detention of Sonam Wangchuk

  • The video is captioned, "Following reports of the alleged detention of renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk during his ongoing hunger strike, a large number of emotional supporters and youth have rapidly started arriving at Delhi's Jantar Mantar."

An archived version of this claim can be found here


(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old, unrelated and shows a bike convoy of Bhim Army.

Also ReadDid Delhi Police PRO Say That Amit Shah Ordered Them To End CJP Protests? No!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 17 April 2026, sharing the same visuals.

  • The video's caption reads 'Jai Bhim', and we also recognised the blue flags belong to Bhim Army.

The video was posted in April 2026. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old, unrelated and shows a Bhim Army bike convoy.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Shared as One of Nihang Sikhs Using Swords During CJP Protest

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