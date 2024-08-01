Old Video of a House Drowning in China Falsely Linked to Wayanad Landslide

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of a House Drowning in China Falsely Linked to Wayanad Landslide

This video predates the Wayanad landslide and is from Guangdong, China.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
A timelapse video from a security footage showing a house fully drowning in the flood is going viral as a a video from destructive landslides that happened in Wayanad, Kerala.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Where is the video from?: This video predates the Wayanad landslide that happened on 30 July 2024.

  • This video was recorded on 16 June 2024 and is from Guangdong, China.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes from the viral video.

  • This led us to several YouTube videos from 26 June 2024 which predates the Wayanad landslide. These can be seen here, here and here.

  • The title of these videos stated that this video dates back to 16 June 2024 and is from Meizhou, Guangdong, China.

  • Moreover, we also noticed the date as 16 June 2024 on the left top corner of all these videos including the viral clip.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a reverse image search on Google along with some relevant keywords this time and this led us to reports from Chinese websites.

  • These reports shared by Jinrizhiyi and Sohcradio which carried screenshots from the viral video and stated that floods hit the city of Meizhou in China on 16 June 2024.

  • It also stated that this flood led to 38 deaths.

This screenshot shows the translated version of the article from a Chinese website.

(Source:Jinrizhiyi/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old video of a flooded area in China is going viral as a visuals from Wayanad landslide.

