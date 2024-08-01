Old Video of a House Drowning in China Falsely Linked to Wayanad Landslide

advertisement
A timelapse video from a security footage showing a house fully drowning in the flood is going viral as a a video from destructive landslides that happened in Wayanad, Kerala.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes from the viral video.
This led us to several YouTube videos from 26 June 2024 which predates the Wayanad landslide. These can be seen here, here and here.
The title of these videos stated that this video dates back to 16 June 2024 and is from Meizhou, Guangdong, China.
Moreover, we also noticed the date as 16 June 2024 on the left top corner of all these videos including the viral clip.
Taking a cue, we performed a reverse image search on Google along with some relevant keywords this time and this led us to reports from Chinese websites.
These reports shared by Jinrizhiyi and Sohcradio which carried screenshots from the viral video and stated that floods hit the city of Meizhou in China on 16 June 2024.
It also stated that this flood led to 38 deaths.
Conclusion: An old video of a flooded area in China is going viral as a visuals from Wayanad landslide.
