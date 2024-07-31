News Outlets Share 2020 Idukki Disaster's Image Shared as Wayanad Landslide

Several media outlets and social media users shared an image showing debris lying around on the ground after a landslide as one from Wayanad, Kerala.

This comes after over 150 people died and 186 others got injured after a series of landslides hit Wayanad district amid heavy rain on 30 July.

Who shared this?: News outlets including Outlook, North East Live, Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, All India Radio News, DD News, NDTV, Times Nows Tamil, Amar Ujala, Zee News Hindi, Matrabhumi, English Jagran, ABP Live, Onmanorama, Swarjya, Deccan Herald and news agency IANS also shared the image as a recent one from Wayanad.