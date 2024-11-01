Fact-Check: Clip of Children Threatening To 'Destroy India' Is From Pakistan

advertisement
A video of two children with skull caps is circulating on social media where they are making controversial statements about India. People have posted this video as one taken in India.
The text given in the viral video reads, "Today I came to know that terrorists are made in madrasas."
In the video, one of them said, "We will treat them in such a way that we will finish them off. They will not even have a name in the world as to who the Indians are. No one will even know them. They will only know that there are only Muslims in this world, we will finish them off before 6 months. They cannot do any harm to us."
What we found: The reporter in the video has a mic ID of D7 NEWS. Taking a cue from this, we searched it on Google and YouTube using relevant keywords.
We found the full video shared on the YouTube channel of D7 NEWS PAKISTAN OFFICIAL.
It was uploaded on 31 August with the title, "5 SALON TAK HAM MUSLIM KA KHATMA KAR DENGE | VIRAL VIDEO | D7NEWSPAKISTAN"
The reporter was asking locals about a statement allegedly made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The alleged statement was, "We will eliminate Muslims from India in five years."
11:03 minutes onwards, the longer interview of the two children with the reporter can be seen.
The reporter asked them the question about the alleged statement made by CM Adityanath to which the children had responded as heard in the viral clip.
While, we were unable to trace the alleged statement made in the viral clip to Adityanath, we found a remark from 14 August by him about Pakistan.
Speaking in the state's capital Lucknow on Partition Horrors Day, Adityanath had said, "Maharishi Aurobindo had declared that Pakistan is not a reality in the spiritual world. It will either merge with India or Pakistan will end forever. Whatever does not have a real existence in the spiritual world, it has to be destroyed. What did not happen in any era, happened due to the greed of power of Congress and gave such a sore to independent India, whose sting India is still suffering in the form of terrorism, extremism and separatism," reported The Times of India and Aaj Tak.
Conclusion: Social media users have shared the viral clip about children saying objectionable things about Indians as one from India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)