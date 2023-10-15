Is This A Recent Video of Pro-Hamas Supporters Making Anti-Semitic Remarks? No!

A video which shows several cars with Palestinian flags and a person making anti-Semitic remarks is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from London, United Kingdom.
The claim comes amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Those sharing the video have further said that the video shows "pro-Hamas fanatics" making the remarks in London.
What is the truth?: The video dates back to May 2021 and is unrelated to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
According to reports, four people were arrested in connection with the video showing anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in North London.
How did we find out?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video directed us to a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report, which carried a similar visual.
It mentioned that a video was shared on social media that appeared to show several cars with Palestinian flags driving on a street, with a person shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a megaphone.
The incident reportedly took place near St John's Wood area, which is home to a Jewish community.
Police arrested four men in connection with the video. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had condemned the incident and called it "shameful racism" aimed at British Jews.
Further, we found a report published on Sky News carrying a censored version of the viral video.
The report was published on 17 May 2021 and said that the footage drew criticism from various leaders after it went viral on the internet.
It added that "four people were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public offences." The accused were taken into custody at a police station in West London.
Recent updates on Israel-Hamas war: According to a USA Today report, more than 3,000 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing war.
As the situation worsened in Israel, the Indian government launched 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the safe return of Indians stranded in Israel.
The first charter flight carrying 212 Indian citizens landed in New Delhi on 13 October.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the airport to receive the passengers.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared with a false claim stating that it shows a recent incident of a pro-Hamas supporter shouting anti-Semitic remarks in London, United Kingdom.
