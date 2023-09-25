Scamguard: Interactive Guides to Tackle Online Scams and Frauds

Scamguard is a series of immersive and interactive guides that aims to impart critical thinking skills among the masses so that they don't fall for online scams.
(Made using Midjourney, directed by Vibhushita Singh / The Quint)
There’s no denying the fact that online scams are growing at an alarming rate. And there is a severe shortage of resources that can help curb this menace.
This is where Scamguard comes in. Scamguard is a series of immersive and interactive guides that aims to impart critical thinking skills among the masses so that they don't fall for these scams.
What are the most prominent online scams that Scamguard will provide guide on?
UPI-related scams
Online shopping-related scams
The internet is evolving fast, and it is reaching new users every day. Breakneck advancements in technology such as in the field of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with the rapid expansion of the internet’s user base have led to a huge proportion of users being digitally gullible, vulnerable to misinformation, disinformation, and other misleading or deceitful content online.
Almost every person, whether young or old, poor or rich, has received scam calls or links from imposters trying to dupe them. Fraudsters have successfully preyed upon unsuspecting individuals, regardless of how smart or educationally qualified they are, and swindled off their money.
While the methods of deception are growing sharper, the amount of awareness required to combat this menace isn’t growing proportionately. And it is this vacuum that Scamguard is working towards filling.
Scamguard will train users to identify the red flags and become cautious while making online transactions.
