Scamguard: Interactive Guides to Tackle Online Scams and Frauds

Almost every person, whether young or old, poor or rich, has received scam calls or links from imposters trying to dupe them. Fraudsters have successfully preyed upon unsuspecting individuals, regardless of how smart or educationally qualified they are, and swindled off their money.

While the methods of deception are growing sharper, the amount of awareness required to combat this menace isn’t growing proportionately. And it is this vacuum that Scamguard is working towards filling.

Scamguard will train users to identify the red flags and become cautious while making online transactions.