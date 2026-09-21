Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did ChatGPT’s ‘80’s Trend’ Help Solve a 46-Year-Old Theft Case in Ujjain? No!

Did ChatGPT’s ‘80’s Trend’ Help Solve a 46-Year-Old Theft Case in Ujjain? No!

The incident is fabricated and the purported news clipping is an AI-generated one.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fabricated story and an AI-generated image are being shared to falsely claim that ChatGPT's '80's trend' helped solve a 46-year-old case of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.</p></div>
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A fabricated story and an AI-generated image are being shared to falsely claim that ChatGPT's '80's trend' helped solve a 46-year-old case of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

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Social media users are sharing what appears to be a newspaper clipping, which talks about a 46-year-old theft case at a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The claim: Referring the the ongoing social media trend where users ask ChatGPT to create images of themselves as per the fashion followed in the 1980's, this image talks about a woman who was caught for a theft she had reportedly committed in 1980.

  • According to the image, the shop owner recognised the woman after she shared an old photo on Facebook, where she was following the viral retro photo trend, and reported her to the police.

  • Apart from social media users, news organisations Hindustan Times, Mid Day Gujarati, News18 Telugu, and Zee Telugu also shared reports related to this claim.

An archived version of this report can be seen here.

(Source: Hindustan Times/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No. The story is fabricated and the images are AI-generated ones.

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How did we find out the truth?: When we went through all reports we found about this incident, we saw that they were attributed to social media, and not concrete sources.

  • We also observed that the 'clipping' did not carry any information about the name of the victim, the alleged thief, the name of any police official, date, or any specific details that news articles generally share.

  • To verify whether such a thing had happened, we contacted Ujjain's Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, however, we are yet to hear back from him.

Is it AI?: Since there was no evidence of such an incident taking place, we ran the viral clipping through AI-generated content detectors.

  • Sightengine gave the image a 99 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

  • Similarly, Isitai too, showed high confidence (99 percent) in the image being an AI-generated one.

(Source: Isitai/Screenshot)

  • We then ran the image through OpenAI's Verify, a tool which tells users whether something was created using their platforms.

  • Verify confirmed that the image was made using OpenAI's tools.

(Source: Verify/Screenshot)

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Conclusion: A fabricated story and an AI-generated image have gone viral with a false claim about a woman being caught for theft 46 years after it took place.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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