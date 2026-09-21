Did ChatGPT’s ‘80’s Trend’ Help Solve a 46-Year-Old Theft Case in Ujjain? No!

Social media users are sharing what appears to be a newspaper clipping, which talks about a 46-year-old theft case at a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The claim: Referring the the ongoing social media trend where users ask ChatGPT to create images of themselves as per the fashion followed in the 1980's, this image talks about a woman who was caught for a theft she had reportedly committed in 1980.