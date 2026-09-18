Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Houthi Drone Intercepted Over Mecca

Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Houthi Drone Intercepted Over Mecca

We found out that the video is old and unrelated to the current situation in Saudi Arabia.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a Houthi drone that tried to enter Mecca's airspace being intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air defences.</p></div>
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A video is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a Houthi drone that tried to enter Mecca's airspace being intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air defences.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show a Houthi drone that tried to enter Mecca's airspace being intercepted and destroyed by Saudi Arabia's air defences.

  • News channel ABP News also shared the same visuals with a similar claim.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this report can be found here.

(Source: ABP News/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is old and shows an alleged Houthi missile being intercepted over Medina, Saudi Arabia.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Greater Kashmir, carrying similar visuals.

  • The video was uploaded on 13 September 2025, with the caption, "Video captures alleged Houthi missile bound for Israel intercepted over Medina near the Prophet (SAW)’s Mosque"

The video was posted in September 2025. 

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

  • Enlish news daily The Times of India also shared the same video with the title, "Explosions In Saudi City: Missile Shot Down Near Prophet's Mosque In Holy Medina, RT Reports".

  • The video, uploaded on 12 September 2025, states that the Saudi air defence forces intercepted an alleged Houthi drone which was purportedly fired towards Israel.

What happened recently:

  • The video is going viral following Saudi Arabia announcing that they intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city of Mecca, on 15 September 2026.

  • Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, however, has denied allegations that the group had attempted to attack the holy city of Mecca.

Conclusion: The video is old and shows an alleged Houthi missile being intercepted over Medina, Saudi Arabia.

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