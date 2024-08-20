This Video Doesn’t Show Son of a Martyred Army Officer Singing on a Stage

advertisement
A video showing a child singing a song with words 'Baba Mere Pyaare Baba' (Father, my dear father) is being circulated on the internet to claim that he is the son of a martyred army officer.
What do viral posts say?: The clip has been shared with a caption in English that said, "He is an Army Officer's son whose father died in an operation against militants. His mother died of shock on hearing the news. He is studying in a boarding Army Public School. Watch how he is fighting back tears while singing. What confidence. The child's singing brought tears."
What led us to the truth?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube with the words "baba mere pyaare baba child singing" and found the same video uploaded on an unverified channel called 'SibteinTV'.
It was posted on 19 December 2015 and its caption said, "Baba Mere - Little kid Ghulam Murtaza Sings for APS Attack Victims 2015."
Other sources: Further, we came across a video shared on a YouTube channel named 'Nadeem Abbas Guitar Lessons' which showed the same child sitting with two men.
The video was published on 13 December 2019 with a caption saying, "Baba Mere Pyare Baba | Ye Bacha Kon Hai | Asal Haqeeqat Janiye | Truth Behind Baba Mere Pyare Baba."
One of the men identified themselves as Nadeem Abbas and said that the child singing the song was actually his son named 'Ghulam-e-Murtaza'.
Abbas also refuted the claims going viral with the viral video.
A second wind?: Team WebQoof had debunked the same video in 2019, when it was shared on social media platforms with a similar claim. You can read our previous fact-check here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being shared with users misidentifying the child as the son of a martyred army officer.
