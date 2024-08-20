ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Video of Virat Kohli Falsely Linked to Kolkata Rape Case

The original video was posted on 6 January 2017, and has no connection to the RG Kar Medical College case.

Anoushka Jain
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video reportedly showing Virat Kohli condemning the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has gone viral on social media.

The original video was posted on 6 January 2017, and has no connection to the RG Kar Medical College case.

An archive of the post can be found here.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

This clip was posted across Facebook, X and Instagram, garnering over 25 lakh views at the time of writing this report.

(Archives of other claims can be found here and here).

What is the truth?: The video is old.

  • It was originally posted on Virat Kohli's X account on 6 January 2017, after several cases of molestation on New Year's Eve emerged from Bengaluru.

Also Read

Old Video of Boycott Campaign in Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Recent Clip

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find the truth? We conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens, which revealed that the video was posted in January 2017.

  • The video's original source was tracked to the official X account of Virat Kohli.

  • This predates the recent case by seven years, making it impossible for the video to depict Virat Kohli speaking out about the ongoing incident.

In the video, Kohli spoke about numerous reports of women in Bengaluru being molested on New Years Eve in 2016, with reports of mass molestations surfacing.

Virat Kohli's condemnation of the incident was reported by several news sources, including NDTV and the The Indian Express.

The original video was posted on 6 January 2017, and has no connection to the RG Kar Medical College case.

Published in January 2017.

(Source: The Indian Express/Screenshot)

The original video was posted on 6 January 2017, and has no connection to the RG Kar Medical College case.

Published in January 2017.

(Source: NDTV Sports/Screenshot)

Conclusion: This claim is false, as cricketer Virat Kohli original video predates the incident by seven years.

Also Read

This Image Doesn’t Show Pakistani Flag Being Recently Hoisted in Srinagar

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Virat Kohli 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×