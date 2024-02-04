Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Photo Does Not Show ‘General Alexander Emmanuel’ Who Died in Gaza

Fact-Check: Photo Does Not Show ‘General Alexander Emmanuel’ Who Died in Gaza

The photo shows British Corporal John Horn with his fiancee in Germany, photographed in 2008.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The photo has no connection to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo has no connection to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of a man dressed in military fatigues has gone viral on social media, where users are  linking it to the Israel-Hamas war

The claim: Those sharing the photo have claimed that it shows British General Alexander Emmanuel, leader of one “Claw” battalion participating in “the Gaza war”, who has been killed in the conflict.

  • It also says that Emmanuel was an Iraq war hero and “a member of the battalion that captured President Saddam Hussein.”

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the person in the photograph is Corporal John Horn, a tank operator on a challenger tank from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards of the British Army.

Also ReadCBSE Included Chapter on Dating and Relationships in Class 9? A Fact-Check

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo, which led us to a similar image of Getty Images’ website.

  • We noticed that the photograph was very similar to the one in the claim. 

A similar photo carried a caption which identified the man as Corporal John Horn.

  • Its caption mentioned that it showed Corporal John Horn in a challenger tank, photographed with his fiancee in Germany.

  • It was credited to PA Images and one Andrew Milligan.

  • Using relevant keywords, we looked for the original photograph. This led us to PA Images’ (Press Association Images) website, which carried the same photo seen in the viral claim.

The photo was clicked on 12 December 2008 in Germany.

One can see that the photo in the claim is that of Corporal Horn and his fiancee.

  • The photograph was clicked on 12 December 2008, at the Wessex Barracks in Germany’s Bad Fallingbostel when Horn returned after serving in Iraq.

  • Stock image website Alamy too, had this photograph.

  • Both Alamy and Getty Images carried more photos of the Corporal and his fiancee Laura McGee, taken in December 2008.

Getty Images has more photos of Horn and Mcgee.

Who is 'General Alexander Emmanuel'?: We searched for this name on the British Army's website, but it returned no relevant results.

  • Similarly, the search for the Claw Battalion that is mentioned in the claim returned no results.

  • There are no credible news reports which confirm the British Army's presence on the ground in Gaza.

Conclusion: A 16-year-old photograph of the British Army’s Corporal John Horn in Germany is being shared with false claims.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show New Zealand’s Home Minister Adopting Sanatana Dharma

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT