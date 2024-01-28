Nasser Hospital Under Israel’s Seige, at Least 150 Palestinians Killed: Reports

As Israel’s war against Hamas completes 113 days, at least 26,257 Palestinians in the Gaza strip have been killed, while at least 64,797 have been wounded, according to the Health Ministry.

This comes as the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to “prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians” on Friday, 26 January.

The United Nations Relief & Works Agency for Palestine also opened an investigation on Friday after several of its staff were suspected to be involved in the 7 October attacks that escalated tensions between Israel and Gaza.

On Saturday, the northern parts of Gaza received heavy rain, as bad weather further added to the woes of Palestinians seeking refuge in tents and shelters.