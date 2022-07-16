"Back Anyone But Rishi Sunak," UK PM Boris Johnson Tells Tory Allies: Report

According to the report, caretaker Prime Minister Johnson and his camp are running an "anyone but Rishi" hidden campaign after feeling betrayed over the former Chancellor's resignation which precipitated his exit from 10 Downing Street.

"The whole No.10 [Downing Street] team hates Rishi. It's personal. It's vitriolic. They don't blame Saj [Sajid Javid] for bringing him down. They blame Rishi. They think he was planning this for months," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Sunak, who was the winner of the first two rounds of voting by Tory members of Parliament, will appear for a series of televised debates over the weekend with his remaining opponents -- Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former minister Kemi Badenoch and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat.