Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated of Naved Akram With Indian Defence’s Capt Kothari Viral as Real

AI-Generated of Naved Akram With Indian Defence’s Capt Kothari Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation concluded that the image was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated and not real as claimed!</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated and not real as claimed!

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

An image showing Australia's Bondi Beach attacker, Naved Akram with the defence attaché of India to the Philippines, Captain Chandra Kant Kothari, sitting in a cafe-like setting, is being shared on social media.

Those sharing wrote, "Philippine OSINT community releases exclusive images of Bondi Beach shooter Naveed Akram with The Defense Attaché of India to the Philippines, Captain Kant Kothari in Manila." (sic.)

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadClip From Bangladesh Showing Man Brutally Beaten Viral as One From India

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image to check if there had been any reporting on it. However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.

  • Team WebQoof, then, spotted certain anomalies that are often present in images created using AI.

  • The cluttered background, text on the food box, and the bystander’s blurry hand were signs suggesting that the image might not be real.

These are the anomalies that were spotted in the image. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We then ran the image on the AI-detection tool Hive Moderation, which revealed that the image was 99 per cent 'likely' to be AI-generated content.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation)

  • India's Ministry of External Affairs' (MeA) fact-check unit also debunked this viral image and termed it "fake."

  • They wrote, "Always stay alert against disinformation and fake posts on social media." (sic.)

We found no credible reports or links to prove a connection between Kothari and Akram.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that Captain Kothari met the Bondi beach shooter in the Philippines.

Also ReadFact-Check: Scripted Video Viral as Muslim Man Arrested for Marrying Hindu Girl
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT