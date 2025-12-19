Clip From Bangladesh Showing Man Brutally Beaten Viral as One From India

advertisement
A video purportedly showing a Muslim man being assaulted with a stick by a couple of people on a boat situated in a lake is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the video have claimed that this incident took place in India.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a reverse image search on Google on some of them.
The results led us to a Facebook post from which carried the same viral clip.
Its caption was in Bangla, which loosely translates to, "Someone emptied the heart of a mother. Death valley golden Bengal."
The results also led us to a Facebook post by the Bangladesh Chief Advisor's Press Wing's fact-check unit from It also featured similar frames, as the viral video.
It noted that the video was viral in with a false claim that a Chhatra League activist was abducted and killed in the Buriganga.
The post clarified that locals caught a gang of robbers and lynched them while they were fleeing after a robbery on the banks of the Kirtinasha River in Shariatpur on .
This Facebook post also listed links to news outlets, which reported about the incident in .
A report by the Daily Star mentioned that an angry mob beat two suspected robbers to death in Shariatpur, while five others were injured in the assault.
Further, nine people sustained injuries after the robbers opened fire.
A police official told the news outlet that they received information about an attempted robbery in the Rajarhat area of Kalkini upazila in Madaripur. As local residents chased the suspects, the robbers allegedly opened fire.
Other news outlets, such as Prothom Alo and the Dhaka Tribune also reported about this incident in Bangladesh in March.
Conclusion: A false claim has gone viral that the clip shows a Muslim man being brutally beaten in India. However, the video is from Bangladesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)