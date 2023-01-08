Video of Man Kicking Prize on Stage Shared With False Caste Discrimination Angle

A video showing a bodybuilder accepting a prize on the stage and later kicking it is going viral on social media. In the video, the bodybuilding is seen accepting a prize, after which a man instructs him to stand to the side. The bodybuilder then gets off the stage and kicks the prize.

The claim: The video is being shared with a claim that the bodybuilder who won the prize belongs to the Dalit community because of which he was made to stand on the side. To protest against this casteist treatment, he kicked his prize and stormed off.