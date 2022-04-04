No, This Video Does Not Show Telangana Cops Waving BJP Flags From Police Vehicle

A video which shows people waving flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from a police car is being shared with a claim that the Telangana Police is promoting the BJP in the state by doing so.

The video shows two huge flags of the party being hoisted from the window of a police vehicle in Telangana, which is currently governed by K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

However, we found that the video was shot on 27 March in Telangana's Rachakonda, and showed BJP leaders, who were detained for protesting against the hike in electricity prices, waving the party flag from the police vehicle.