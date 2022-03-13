5 Reasons Why It's Unfair for Mayawati to Blame Muslim Voters for BSP's Debacle

Together, their share came to above 93k votes). But given the split, the BJP candidate Madhuri Verma won with 86k votes.

Muslim votes getting split between the SP, BSP and Congress often resulted in the BJP candidate winning the seat, as evidenced in 2017.

So, what changed this time? With a consolidation of the Muslim behind SP, this phenomenon was avoided in certain places.

For example, in Bhojipura itself, Bahoran Lal Maurya once again stood on a BJP ticket, and polled over 1.09 lakh votes.

But the Muslim vote did not get split. It consolidated behind the SP candidate Shazil Ansari, who polled 1.19 lakh votes, and won the seat by a margin of 9,409 votes. Support for the BSP candidate was decisively whittled down to under 27,000 votes, making all the difference and defeating the BJP in this seat in Bareilly.