Was BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Beaten up and Hospitalised? Nope!

A photo of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari hospitalised is being shared on social media with the claim that he was beaten up.

However, we found that the claim is false and the northeast Delhi MP was injured after he was hit by a water cannon discharge while he was trying to scale a police barricade, during a protest in Delhi on 12 October over the ban on Chhath Puja in public places due to the pandemic.