BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Hit by Water Canon, Hospitalised

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to Safadarjung hospital after being hit by a water canon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday, 12 October.



"Manoj Tiwari sustained injuries near his neck and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital," a source familiar with the North-East Delhi MP told IANS.

The incident took place during a demonstration by the BJP in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's official residence over the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) order restricting celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital.