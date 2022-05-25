Photo Of Railway Station Board With 'Tamil Nadu Says Go Back Modi' Is Altered

An image, showing a railway station's board with text 'Tamil Nadu Says Go Back Modi. We Hate You' written over it, is being shared on social media.

The photo comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Chennai on 26 May, where he is scheduled to inaugurate various development projects.

However, we found out that the original photo shows the signboard at Kanniyakumari Railway Station, which reads 'Kanniyakumari'. The viral image has been edited to replace the text.