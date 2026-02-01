Photo of BJP Leader Krishna Kumar With Daughters Shared With Misleading Claim

advertisement
A photograph showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishna Kumar with his daughters, who are seen donning abayas, is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The photo is being shared with text which reads, "Meet BJP leader Krishna Kumar, Bihar’s Tourism Minister. On a recent Dubai visit, he made his daughters wear hijab despite it not being mandatory in the UAE (sic)."
Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading.
The image dates back to 2022 and shows Kumar's daughters wearing the abaya during a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Additionally, Kumar is a BJP leader from Kerala, and not Bihar's tourism minister.
How do we know?: A reverse image search on the photo led us to a OneIndia report dated 11 March 2022, which said that it showed BJP leader Krishna Kumar's Dubai trip with his family.
Apart from the viral photo, it carried several photos from the trip which were credited to his daughter Diya Kumar's Instagram account.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the photo in question on her Instagram account, where we saw it was shared with the location tag for the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
A further search with relevant keywords took us to a video on Diya Krishna's YouTube channel, published on 15 March 2022, which showed her documenting the family's visit to the mosque.
Within the first minute of the video, she says, "There is a dress code at the mosque, similar to the one for the Padmanabhaswamy Temple."
Apart from their visit to the mosque, the women are seen dressed in regular clothing.
On the mosque's website, a section titled 'Mosque Manners' shows the appropriate dress code for worshippers.
It carried a graphic to depict the dress code while also mentioning, "Women can select any type of women attire, provided that they are loose-fitting until the ankles and have sleeves that go all the way to the wrists. Full hair coverage is also necessary while avoiding transparent, tight-fitting or revealing attire."
Conclusion: It is evident that Kumar did not make his daughters wear hijab, as claimed.
