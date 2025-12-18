Why Nitish Kumar Pulling a Doctor’s Hijab Is a Constitutional Violation

Privacy without dignity is an empty glass of water. Human dignity was construed in M Nagaraj v Union of India by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court to be intrinsic to and inseparable from human existence. Dignity, the Court held, is not something which is conferred and which can be taken away, because it is inalienable.

The Court held that “the rights, liberties and freedoms of the individual are not only to be protected against the State, they should be facilitated by it... It is the duty of the State not only to protect human dignity but to facilitate it by taking positive steps in that direction. No exact definition of human dignity exists. It refers to the intrinsic value of every human being, which is to be respected. It cannot be taken away. It cannot give. It simply is. Every human being has dignity by virtue of his existence...".

While the specific question of hijab in educational institutions saw a split verdict from the Supreme Court, the broader right to religious expression and personal choice remains fiercely protected. It is critical to distinguish the limited context of uniform regulations from the general, fundamental freedom to practice one's faith through attire in public life.

In the Aishat Shifa vs State of Karnataka case, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, in upholding the right to wear the hijab, delivered a powerful rebuke to any attempt to curtail this autonomy at the threshold of public participation. In his judgment, Justice Dhulia held that "a girl child has the right to wear hijab in her house or outside her house, and that right does not stop at her school gate. The child carries her dignity and her privacy even when she is inside the school gates."

He poignantly added, "We live in a Democracy and under the Rule of Law, and the Laws which govern us must pass muster the Constitution of India.