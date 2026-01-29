Ajit Pawar's Death: Will NCP Reunite? Will BJP Take Over? It Ain't That Simple

Within an hour of the news of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death breaking on 28 January, anchors and analysts on TV news discussions were quick to debate ‘what next’ for the Mahayuti alliance, the two Nationalist Congress Parties, and state politics.

Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise has undoubtedly left a leadership void in the party. Unlike most political dynasties, the line of succession in Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had not been clearly defined.

In the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP), there is a clear line of succession, with Supriya Sule and firebrand leaders like Rohit Pawar. However, the faction has weakened over the past two and a half years since Ajit Pawar engineered a split and joined the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA).